Driver found shot dead in car in metro Atlanta, 2 charged with murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds face felony murder charges after a man was found shot dead in a car in Gwinnett County.

On March 13, the Gwinnett County Police Department said Taveus Threatt, Jr. of Loganville was found dead behind the wheel of a car.

On Tuesday, detectives charged Glenn Fitzpatrick and Michael Coker with murder for his death.

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Threatt was found after someone living on Spruce Circle in unincorporated Snellville called 911 after hearing a car crash into his own parked vehicle.

When police arrived, they found Threatt dead.

On Tuesday, Fitzpatrick and Coker were both charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Fitzpatrick and Coker are in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

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