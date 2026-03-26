Police search for man tied to Kroger parking lot shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have released new photos and video from a shooting in a Kroger parking lot over the weekend.

Police said a man, 75, was shot in the chest on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a Kroger in the Cherokee Plaza.

On Wednesday, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went back to the shopping center where the shooting happened and found more than five security cameras all around the shopping plaza.

When the shooting happened, it was all caught on video. Now, police are sharing it in hopes you can help them track down the suspect.

Police say they want to talk to a man shown in video and pictures they released on Wednesday.

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In the video, the man is seen leaving the scene of the crime. He was wearing a black hat, a blue jacket, dark pants, and carrying a black tote bag with tan straps.

Francisco spoke to police on Wednesday, who said he might as well just turn himself in at this point because it’s just a matter of time before someone else spots him.

“It would be very important for you to turn yourself in so we can hear your side of the story on what had occurred, so we know the complete story, timeline, what happened and transpired, and by doing that, that would help not only us but potentially your circumstance in this case,” Lt. Anthony Petrón witht he Brookhaven Police Department said.

The shooting victim is a 75-year-old man, and police said he is still alive.

He is in the hospital but cannot communicate right now due to his injuries.

Francisco reached out to Kroger and the owners of Cherokee Plaza to see if the administration has a comment about the attack. She is waiting to hear back.

As for the person of interest, police said if you know him, call 911 or the Brookhaven police. He could be dangerous.

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