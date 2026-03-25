Metro Atlanta high school grad remembered after deadly crash

Preston, IDAHO — A metro Atlanta high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones and his community after a deadly crash in Idaho.

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According to an obituary, John G. Mills IV, 23, died March 21 in Preston, Idaho, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Mills, who went by “J” to family and friends, was originally from Cumming.

Mills graduated from North Forsyth High School, where he was involved in marching band, choir, and FBLA. He later attended Brigham Young University–Idaho, where he was majoring in biology.

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Family members say Mills had also recently completed a mission for his church, serving in the Idaho Pocatello mission from August 2022 to August 2024.

In the wake of his death, friends and community members have launched a fundraiser to support the Mills family as they navigate both emotional and financial challenges.

According to the fundraiser, Mills’ death has left his family facing unexpected expenses, including travel and funeral arrangements.

His funeral will be held March 27.

If you would like to donate, click here.

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