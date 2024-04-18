‘Do you know who I am?’ Bodycam video shows rapper GloRilla being arrested for DUI in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has obtained a copy of the body camera video showing rapper GloRilla being pulled over and arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County earlier this week.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested early Tuesday morning after failing several field sobriety tests in Suwanee.

In the video, a Suwanee police officer pulls over Woods’ car and informs her that she made an illegal U-turn at a red light.

The officer tells her that she can smell alcohol on her breath and marijuana coming from the car. Woods doesn’t deny that she had been drinking but maintains that she was not drunk and was sober enough to drive.

As the officer awaits a fellow officer to assist in conducting field sobriety tests, Woods and the officer can be heard having a conversation.

“Do you know who I am?” Woods asked.

“No, I do not,” the officer can be heard responding.

“Oh,” Woods replied. “You’ve never heard of me, though. You don’t know who I am?”

“Enlighten me on who you are,” the officer requests.

“No, because you still gonna pick on me. It don’t matter who I am,” Woods says.

The officer noted in her report that while questioning Woods, she exposed part of her chest but did not notice until the officer told her to pull over her jacket, according to the report.

After going through several field sobriety tests and declining to take a breathalyzer test, the officers determined that Woods was over the legal limit of alcohol for a driver and placed her under arrest.

Jail records show she was charged with DUI and traffic charges.

She was released from the Gwinnett County Jail on a $1,956 bond.

