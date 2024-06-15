Detectives investigating Lawrenceville teen’s death arrest 19-year-old for felony murder

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville Police Department detectives arrested a man for killing a 17-year-old boy during at a home on Memorial Court.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Memorial Court around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

When they got to the home, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Police tried to render aid and talk to him, and said he was able to give them some information before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

After getting to the hospital, officers said he died of his injuries.

When detectives started processing the crime scene on Memorial Court, they gathered evidence and looked for witnesses.

Lawrenceville police learned that the suspect was known by the victim’s girlfriend and found a gun at the scene which they believed was used for the shooting.

Uriah Sincere Hall, 19, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and death and was later found and taken into custody for questioning.

Police said ultimately, he was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

According to police, the case is still an active investigation, and the victim has not been identified yet, pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective Osterberg at eosterberg@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5174.

