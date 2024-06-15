As Atlanta experiences dangerous heatwave, doctor tells Channel 2 how it affects air quality

ATLANTA — Heat has a big impact on the quality of air your breathe. Right now, metro Atlanta is under a “Code Orange” air alert, which means if you have breathing problems, you might have to limit how long you stay outside.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke to a doctor about how air quality can affect your health.

“You know, it’s the particulate matter in the air,” Dr. Jayne Morgan, Executive Director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Hospital, said. “These are the very small fine particles that float in the air and become even more suspended on hot days. And the finer these particles are, actually the smaller they are, the deeper they can penetrate into the lungs when we breathe, and then eve get into the bloodstream and cause medical issues.”

Morgan told Channel 2 Action News this issue affects a lot of people, not just the young and old.

“Just the young and old people with respiratory conditions, people with heart conditions, these are all people that need to be concerned with, [when] we have this level of Orange Alert,” Morgan said.

She said people, even those without circumstances that put them at higher risk from the air quality, should limit their time outdoors during high heat and lower air quality.

“Certainly you should limit any real exertion outdoors, especially if you have respiratory or heart problems, are you ar a young child or an older person,” Morgan said.

