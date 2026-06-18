$2.3 million worth of cocaine seized in Georgia

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Pounds of cocaine are off the streets, and two people are behind bars following a major drug bust in Georgia.

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On Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office ended a drug investigation, leading to the recovery of approximately 42 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,379,500.

Deputies arrested Jose Angel Tamez IV and Jose Angel Tamez III. Both men have been charged with trafficking cocaine.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

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The sheriff’s office did not release details about where the drugs were found or what led investigators to the suspects.

Muscogee County Sheriff Grey Countryman said the seizure is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to disrupt violent crime and keep dangerous drugs out of the community.

“We won’t stop. Not on our watch,” Countryman said in a statement. “We want to let the criminals know yet again, we know who you are. We know where you are. It is only a matter of time.”

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