A Georgia 3-year-old was wearing a life jacket; it did not prevent his drowning

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic pool accident in central Georgia has left a community mourning the loss of a young child.

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The drowning happened Sunday at a home off Limestone Road.

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and told WGXA that all indications at this time suggest the drowning was accidental.

According to WGXA, the child was wearing a life vest when the incident occurred. However, officials said the vest was not strapped properly.

Bleckley County Coroner Michael Francis told WGXA the life vest was not strapped between the toddler’s legs,

“Please use this tragic event as a reminder to be extra vigilant with pool safety around children,” Coody said.

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Francis described the drowning as a “freak, tragic accident” and stressed the importance of ensuring life vests are worn correctly. He also said that proper use of safety devices, including car seats, can save lives.

Bleckley County Primary School later identified the child as James, a student in the school’s Project Step classroom.

In a statement shared on social media, school officials said they were “heartbroken” over the loss, remembering James for his “beautiful smile, joyful spirit, and precious personality.”

“There are simply no words to ease the pain of such a tragic loss,” the school wrote. “Though his time here was far too short, the memories of his sweet smile and the joy he brought will forever be treasured.”

The drowning marks the fourth reported drowning in middle Georgia this summer, according to WGXA.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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