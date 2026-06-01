4 arrested in prostitution bust, Gwinnett authorities say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A prostitution operation was running out of a Gwinnett County apartment near Tucker before it was raided, according to arrest warrants.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports that the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a unit on Preston Lake Drive last Wednesday and arrested four people. Investigators say the group took cash from buyers for commercial sex inside the apartment.

According to arrest warrants, one man found women for buyers and collected the money at the end of the night. The sheriff’s office says the operation ran out of the single unit for most of the day.

A neighbor who lives steps from the apartment said he never saw the people who lived there.

“It’s good getting them out of the neighborhood for the safety of the community,” he said.

The neighbor said what worried him most was how close the operation came to the families nearby, pointing to the school bus that picks up children on the street every day.

Aldair Pintor, Yeni Sanchez, Selena Reyes and Omar Guzman each face misdemeanor charges that include prostitution, pimping and keeping a place of prostitution.

The sheriff’s office says everyone arrested was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

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