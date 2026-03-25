Dashcam contradicts driver’s claim after crashing into police vehicles on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released dashcam video is shedding light on a crash involving police vehicles along Interstate 85 and contradicting what the driver told officers.

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Gwinnett County police say the crash happened on Feb.19, during an active traffic stop on I-85.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Joshua Harris, slammed into police vehicles parked on the side of the highway.

Harris told officers the driver in front of him swerved suddenly, leaving him no time to slow down or move over.

However, dashcam footage from Harris’s own vehicle appears to tell a different story.

Police say the video shows the car ahead of Harris slowing down, signaling, and safely changing lanes, giving Harris ample time to react. Instead, authorities say Harris passed that vehicle and continued forward without slowing down before crashing into the police patrol vehicles.

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Authorities say the crash shows the importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the roadway.

Harris now faces multiple charges, including DUI less safe alcohol, improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, and following too closely.

Officials are reminding drivers that the law is designed to protect first responders, law enforcement, and anyone stopped along the roadside.

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