  • Crews battling massive house fire in Gwinnett County

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are responding to a large house fire in Gwinnett County, officials say. 

    Crews responded to the blaze on the 4900 block of Brendlynn Dr. in Suwanee at the Bears Best Estates around 10:00 a.m.

    The flames were so intense firefighters were initially forced to fight the blaze from the outside.

    Investigators don't know the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported. 

    We're working to learn the cause of the blaze for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories