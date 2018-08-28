Crews battling massive house fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are responding to a large house fire in Gwinnett County, officials say.
Crews responded to the blaze on the 4900 block of Brendlynn Dr. in Suwanee at the Bears Best Estates around 10:00 a.m.
The flames were so intense firefighters were initially forced to fight the blaze from the outside.
Investigators don't know the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
We're working to learn the cause of the blaze for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No criminal charges for 3 students who caused 'Code Red' lockdown at local HS
- Feds demand 8 years of Mayor Reed's travel, spending records
- Georgia Tech yanks job offer because applicant committed felonies as a teen
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}