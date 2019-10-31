  • Convicted rapist mistakenly released has been recaptured in Kentucky

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt for a convicted rapist mistakenly released from prison in Gwinnett County is now over after the man was recaptured in Kentucky. 

    Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He had been in prison since April 2015 and was serving a life sentence, records show. 

    Munoz-Mendez was released "in error" from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville about noon Friday, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lori Benoit said in a news release. 

    It is not clear what led to his release.

    Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas learned late Wednesday night that Munoz-Mendez was tracked by U.S. marshals to a suburb of Cincinnati.

    He was taken back into custody in Newport, Kentucky, late Wednesday. 

    Munoz-Mendez was serving three life sentences.

