Community raises more than $100k for family of beloved bakery owner police say was killed over $50

GWINNETT COUNT, Ga. — A Gwinnett community has raised more than $100,000 to help the family of a bakery owner who was shot to death over $50.

Ervin Fejzic, 37, was shot to death in an armed robbery outside of his family-run business, Fejzic Euro Bakery early Saturday morning. Police said the thief, Leroy Taylor, kiled Fejzic with an assault-style rifle after demanding $50 from him.

Taylor was arrested on Sunday.

On a GoFundMe set up to help Fejzic’s family, which includes his wife and 2-year-old daughter, friends wrote that Fejzic had just stepped outside when Taylor confronted him.

“Even after complying with all his demands, the gunman still decided to take his life,” friends said.

Friends said Fajzic was an outstanding member of the Bosnian community.

The GoFundMe has received more than 1,000 donations totaling more than $100,000. You can contribute HERE.

