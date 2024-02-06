New airline coming to Atlanta Airport, officials announce

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said another airline will begin service to and from Atlanta starting in May.

According to airport officials, Avelo Airlines will open a new connection from Atlanta to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, as soon as May 2.

Avelo is the only airline to offer nonstop service between Atlanta and Southern Connecticut, according to Atlanta Airport officials.

“Atlanta – say hello to Avelo! We’re excited to introduce Atlanta to Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “Getting to Southern Connecticut and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer will now be easier than ever. This exclusive nonstop service will also make enjoying Atlanta’s abundance of vibrant urban and outdoor experiences a fast and seamless journey for Connecticut visitors.”

Flights from Atlanta to Southern Connecticut for Avelo will fly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft four days a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We are pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines and their new nonstop service to ATL,” said Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said. “This partnership offers a new cost-effective option for our business and leisure travelers to explore the beauty and attractions of Atlanta and Southern Connecticut.”

Avelo first opened flights in April 2021, now serving flights to destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, according to the announcement from the Atlanta Airport.

