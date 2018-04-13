  • Church member said pastor's blessing caused brain injury

    By: Berndt Petersen

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has filed a lawsuit after she said a Gwinnett County church pastor caused her a brain injury.

    The woman said the pastor at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross pushed her head during a blessing and she fell to the ground, hitting her head and causing the injury. 

    The accident happened in March 2017. 

    “The pastor was going around and healing different people,” attorney Brian Mickelson said Friday. “She was singing and meditating on what he had been said.”

    When it was her turn to be blessed, Byrd was knocked out cold, Mickelson said. She was treated at a local hospital and later received treatment at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, her attorneys said Friday.

    Church member said pastor's blessing caused brain injury

    Gwinnett County leaders once again considering trains as option to help…

    Wrestling coach resigns after admitting inappropriate behavior in…

    ICE orders Gwinnett father with medically fragile daughter to leave country

    Woman fed up with people driving into her house