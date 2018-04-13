Church member said pastor's blessing caused brain injury

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has filed a lawsuit after she said a Gwinnett County church pastor caused her a brain injury.
The woman said the pastor at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross pushed her head during a blessing and she fell to the ground, hitting her head and causing the injury.
The accident happened in March 2017.
“The pastor was going around and healing different people,” attorney Brian Mickelson said Friday. “She was singing and meditating on what he had been said.”
When it was her turn to be blessed, Byrd was knocked out cold, Mickelson said. She was treated at a local hospital and later received treatment at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, her attorneys said Friday.
We’re going over details of the lawsuit, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}