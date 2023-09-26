Buying Balenciaga shoes took ‘too long’ for robbers, so they stole them, Gwinnett police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for two people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in front of a Gwinnett County gas station.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Shell gas station on Stone Mountain Highway in Stone Mountain.

According to Gwinnett officials, the victim was communicating with the suspects by phone when they agreed to meet up to buy a pair of Balenciaga shoes and two other pairs of shoes.

Authorities said the victim and the suspects met in front of the gas station when the man got out of the SUV and handed the victim $1,600 in cash for the shoes.

The victim told police the man handed over the Balenciaga shoes and went to look for the other shoes.

This is when the woman said, “this is taking too long” and handed the man a handgun, according to authorities. The victim told police that is when the man pointed the gun at him and demanded the Balenciaga shoes back.

The SUV then left on East Park Place towards Rockbridge Road.

The victim described the woman as having a red tattoo above the eye and the man’s facial hair with pulled-back dreads. The suspect vehicle appears to be a bronze or brown Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

