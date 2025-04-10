Burglars caught on camera smashing into Gwinnett restaurant that’s been hit 3 times

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a group of burglars hit several stores and a restaurant in the Tucker area over the weekend, but it’s not the first time the restaurant has been targeted.

“They’re looking for the money and the machine too,” Chamoy’s Restaurant manager Marbin Orellana told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The burglars were only inside Chamoy’s Restaurant for a few minutes, but in that time, surveillance video showed the group going straight for the cash.

In the video, the group is seen using a block to smash the front glass door early on Sunday. They can then be seen ripping the cash register from the counter and stealing the tip jar.

Orellana and restaurant owner Chamoy Rodriguez said burglars have broken into the restaurant three times.

But their business was not the only one hit on Sunday.

“We had multiple businesses that were entered and burglarized. They’re all in proximity of each other and similar MO,” Corporal J.C. Madiedo with the Gwinnett Police Department said.

Police said they believe the same group also hit laundromats and other businesses in the area.

“They’ll just grab whatever they can grab in a few minutes,” Cpl. Madiedo said.

Investigators said they found the getaway car.

“We know the Dodge Charger was stolen. It’s since been recovered. It’s been brought to our headquarters and has been processed,” Cpl. Madiedo explained.

“Why do you think these suspects are hitting these particular locations?” Washington asked.

“Well, we know a lot of these business owners, they leave cash in their businesses overnight,” he explained. “If you own a business, please empty out the registers.

The staff at Chamoy’s says they’re back in business.

“Four years working hard, but we continue. We continue to work hard for the customer,” said Orellana.

Police are processing the getaway car for prints. They said they believe they’ll have new developments in the cases in the next few days.

