Buford High football team to take the field at new $62 million football field tonight

Buford is set to make history with the opening of its new $62 million high school football stadium, Philip Beard Stadium, which will host its first game tonight.

The stadium, which is the most expensive high school stadium in Georgia, can accommodate 10,000 fans and features a 3,500 square foot video board and 15 luxury suites.

It is funded by the city’s general fund and is seen as a significant investment in the community.

“It shows the ultimate show of community. I mean, the community of Buford built the stadium,” said Brandon Neighbors, a parent of a Buford High School player.

0 of 77 Buford High School Football Stadium The Georgia High School Football season kicks off in a few weeks and one local high school will have a new $62 million stadium to call home this year. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Buford High School officially cut the ribbon on the new Dexter Wood Field at Phillip Beard Stadium this week. It’s named after former education chairman Phillip Beard and former head coach Dexter Wood, who won three state titles. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium The stadium can fit up to 10,000 fans and features 1,543 premium seats. There are also 15 suites with catering services offered and a special event room. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium In the endzone, fans can look up and see the giant, 44 feet x 82 feet scoreboard. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium “I can’t say enough about the support that we receive from our school board and city. Having a chance to play all of our home games in a venue like this is unprecedented in the state of Georgia and most of the nation. We can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to have a home game experience like this,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Buford hosts Milton on Aug. 14 for the first official game at the new stadium. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium This is the event center at the stadium. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here is the locker room at the stadium. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks) Buford High School Football Stadium Here are some more photos from the new football stadium at Buford High School. (Nelson Hicks)

Parents and community members have been eagerly gathering at the stadium, proud of the new facility and excited to support their children.

“He’s excited to be in front of the bright lights,” said Crystal Acevedo, a parent, as she prepared to watch her son play.

The stadium’s opening game will feature Buford High School against Milton High School, marking a significant moment for the players who will be the first to take the field.

“They know it’s at stake, but they just treat it as another game,” commented a parent.

City leaders envision the stadium as more than just a venue for football games, hoping it will serve as a landmark for Buford.

“This is unprecedented, right? The stadium, the cost, the value, the way it looks, it is unprecedented,” Acevedo said.

As the lights come on for the first time, Buford is betting $62 million that this stadium will put them on the map for good.

“It’s beautiful, but these kids, it’s great that they get to put the pads on and going in there and have fun,” said Travis Pope, reflecting the community’s excitement and pride.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group