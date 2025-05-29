Buford couple who drowned in Gulf identified

BUFORD, Ga. — Authorities in Okaloosa County, Florida, identified the couple who drowned near a resort in Destin.

Peter and Sonia Nguyen, ages 57 and 54, died Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Witnesses said the couple and their son were spotted struggling in the Gulf about 75 to 100 yards offshore of 1040 U.S. Highway 98 in Destin, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said.

That address is where SunDestin Beach Resort is located.

A bystander borrowed a boogie board and tried to rescue them, Okaloosa County officials said. He was able to get the 26-year-old son to shore, and his actions saved the young man’s life.

Beach safety personnel pulled the mother out of the water, while Destin Beach Safety and an Okaloosa County Marine Unit found the father.

“Intense and extensive lifesaving measures were performed on both but were unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said.

Yellow warning flags were flying on the beach at the time, which indicate moderate surf.

