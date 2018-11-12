Bourdeaux files motion to delay election certification in 7th District race

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local Democratic candidate for Congress is taking her fight for votes to court. Carolyn Bordeaux trails incumbent Rob Woodall by less than 1,000 votes in Georgia’s 7th District.
The Bourdeaux campaign filed an emergency motion in federal court Sunday night seeking to delay Gwinnett County from certifying its election results.
The Bourdeaux motion focuses on about 1,000 absentee ballots the county rejected over what she called “trivial reasons,” such as missing birthdates. Bourdeaux wants those ballots counted.
In a statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Woodall said:
“We have good, honest, non-partisan public servants…working around the clock to ensure that every vote is counted and that every voter’s vote counts by safeguarding the integrity of the election process. Win or lose, I trust them.”
The lawyer representing the county said he couldn't comment.
Unless a judge rules otherwise, Tuesday is the deadline for all Georgia counties, including Gwinnett County, to certify their election results.
