Bodycam shows officers trying to save man who saved mom, dog from burning Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man died on Sunday night after running back into his burning home to rescue the family’s dog.

Newly released body camera video shows Lilburn police officers doing their best to rescue the man who had just saved his mother.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson went through the video.

“We got one here, we need someone to pull him out," officers can be heard saying.

The video shows officers holding their breath as long as they can to try and drag him out of his front door.

"Let me get in there," another officer can be heard saying while coughing.

Officers took turns trying to drag the man in his 40s outside from where he collapsed just inches from the door.

“Sergeant went down, sergeant went down, he’s passing out,” officers shout.

One officer was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK, but it was too late for the man pulled from the home.

The dog is now with a neighbor while the victim’s mother hopefully recovers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The name of the man who died has not been released.

