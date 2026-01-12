Convicted rapper Ca$h Out ordered to pay $40 million to one of his sex trafficking victims

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out has been ordered to pay $40 million to one of the victims whom he trafficked for sex.

The rapper, whose real name is John-Michael Hakim Gibson, was found guilty in July for leading a sex trafficking enterprise. His mother, Linda Smith, and cousin, Tyrone Taylor, were also convicted for their roles.

Over seven weeks of testimony, jurors reviewed a 46-count RICO indictment filled with disturbing allegations. The case included jail calls, cellphone records, and surveillance footage that jurors said ultimately painted a clear picture.

Gibson maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Gibson was convicted of rape and forcing women into prostitution. His mother, Smith, was found guilty of allowing property in her name to be used for prostitution. Taylor was convicted of raping a woman and forcing her into sex work.

Gibson and Taylor were sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years, while Smith was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

According to court documents, a judge last week granted the motion from one of Ca$h Out’s victims, granting her $10 million in compensatory damages and another $30 million in punitive damages under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Gibson came onto the rap scene in the early 2010s, signing with Epic Records. His 2011 debut track, “Cashin’ Out,” peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart.

