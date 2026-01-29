Bill could give Georgia parents more control over when their kids start school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia lawmaker has filed a bill that could give parents more control over when their children start school after concerns were raised by families in Gwinnett County.

State Rep. Scott Hilton (R-Peachtree Corners) filed House Bill 1048 on Tuesday. Hilton says the legislation is meant to clarify a gray area in current law.

“My bill would say parents have the choice as to when their child is able to enter into kindergarten or first grade,” Hilton said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Supporters say the issue gained momentum after Gwinnett County Public Schools began enforcing a policy requiring 6-year-olds to skip Kindergarten and enroll directly in first grade, even if parents believe their child is not developmentally ready.

The practice of delaying enrollment is known as redshirting.

“You want their emotional, mental development to be ready to enter kindergarten,” said Sam Hoover, a Gwinnett County parent working with Hilton to push the bill forward.

House Bill 1048 would stop schools from placing students based only on age and would require districts to honor a parent’s request to keep a 6-year-old in Kindergarten instead of moving them to first grade.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett County Public Schools said its policies are guided by state law.

“GCPS follows Georgia law and Georgia State Board of Education rules regarding student enrollment and grade placement,” the district said in a statement. “Earlier this year, GCPS reviewed its enrollment practices to ensure consistency across all schools.”

If approved, the bill would take effect during the 2026–2027 school year, the same year Gwinnett’s updated policy is scheduled to begin.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group