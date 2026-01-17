Gwinnett sending some kids straight to first grade, but parents say they’re not ready

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A state lawmaker is drafting legislation to give Georgia parents more control over when their children start school after Gwinnett County announced it will strictly enforce age requirements this fall.

Sam Hoover’s daughter is a 6-year-old in Kindergarten and thriving because he had the choice to hold her back a year.

It’s called redshirting, when parents delay school for kids who aren’t developmentally ready, even if they’re old enough on paper.

“If they’re not developmentally ready, having an extra year really can benefit the kids,” Hoover said. “There’s statistics that prove it.”

Gwinnett County allowed the practice previously but is now requiring 6-year-olds to go straight to first grade.

A Gwinnett County spokesperson said the district reviewed its enrollment practices earlier this year to ensure consistency across all schools.

“While some families choose to delay their child’s start in kindergarten, districts must ensure placement decisions align with state law and local board policy,” the spokesperson said. “The district has provided additional training and implemented new checks and system alerts to support accuracy and clarity in enrollment moving forward.”

Hoover has two sons with August birthdays who will no longer have the option his daughter had.

“They’ll have to start Kindergarten as freshly turned 5-year-olds,” he said. “You want their emotional, mental development to be ready to enter Kindergarten.”

Frustrated parents attended Thursday’s school board meeting, demanding answers about the change.

“Why were parents kept in the dark?” asked parent Jeremy Hendricks.

Board member Steve Gasper told parents he shares their concerns.

“From one parent to another, I wholeheartedly agree, I have some questions of my own,” Gasper said.

State Representative Scott Hilton is drafting a bill that would override local policies and let families across Georgia decide when their child starts school.

“My bill would say parents have the choice as to when their child is able to enter into kindergarten or first grade,” Hilton said.

For Hoover, it’s about trusting parents to know their children best.

“We’re working with state legislature to try to enact policy that puts discretion back to the parents,” he said.

