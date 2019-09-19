Baby safe after SWAT standoff in Gwinnett; suspect still on loose, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A baby is safe after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County police and SWAT surrounded Capella Apartments on Preston Lake Drive in Norcross just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to Gwinnett police, it started as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. The woman escaped, police said.
A baby that police initially said may have been inside was found and safely removed from the apartment. The baby was returned to its mother, police said.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
We have a reporter and photographer at the active scene talking to police about the search, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway learned the child is a year old.
HAPPENING NOW: SWAT standoff at Capella Apts in Tucker. Gwinnett Police say a man & a woman got into a confrontation, he pulled a gun on her. She got away but he's still inside the apt with their 1yr son. Police have been trying to make contact with a man for about 2hrs. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fszhbPsIqI— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) September 19, 2019
