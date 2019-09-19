  • Baby safe after SWAT standoff in Gwinnett; suspect still on loose, police say

    By: Kristen Holloway

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A baby is safe after a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County.

    Gwinnett County police and SWAT surrounded Capella Apartments on Preston Lake Drive in Norcross just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

    According to Gwinnett police, it started as a domestic situation between a man and a woman. The woman escaped, police said.

    A baby that police initially said may have been inside was found and safely removed from the apartment. The baby was returned to its mother, police said.

    Police are still searching for the suspect.

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway learned the child is a year old.

     

