HEADS UP: Police cracking down on drivers passing stopped school buses

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - During mornings and afternoons, Gainesville police are watching to see if drivers are illegally passing stopped school buses.
One parent and grandmother, who watches over all the children getting on the bus outside a hotel on a busy five-lane road, said she will even get in traffic to flag down drivers.
“I’ll be hollering at them, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ We have kids, and they don’t pay any attention at all,” Vivian Camp said.
Gainesville police heard the concerns and are patrolling busy bus stops where students are being picked up and dropped off. They will be writing tickets for anyone who does not stop.
“We are cracking down on that. We want to make sure our students are safe,” Nicholas Smith, with Gainesville police said.
We’re with police to see exactly what they’re looking for when they pull people over, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
