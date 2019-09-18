Boy describes terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Video shows the frightening moment on a school bus as a stranger jumped inside and tried to drive away. For the first time, we are hearing from one of the students who was on that bus.
According to the Clarke County School District, Fred Woods followed a student onto the bus and panicked the driver on Sept. 6.
The district said a parent walked over and stepped in to talk Woods into getting off the bus. A warrant has been issued for Woods' arrest and police are still searching for him.
The student walks us through the moment the man confronted his school bus driver, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
