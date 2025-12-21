Atlanta rapper Offset brings Christmas cheer to local families at Toys 4 The Nawf event

NORCROSS, Ga. — In the fourth annual Toys 4 The Nawf event, metro Atlanta rapper Offset brought good cheer and Christmas spirit to families in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan spoke with families at the rapper’s event, where in the final days before Christmas, Offset’s nonprofit organization was working to ensure every metro Atlanta kid had a gift for the holidays.

The weekend before Christmas, Atlanta rappers brought generosity in droves.

Lenora Banner, a parent at the Offset event, told Channel 2 Action News that the joy she felt was hard to express.

“I can’t put it into words, it’s just joy,” Banner said.

Banner brought her grandchildren to the fourth Toys 4 The Nawf event in Norcross, where Offset was doing his best as one of Santa’s helpers.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Offset, said it was about bringing joy to the people.

“I love to see the kids smiling, giving out toys and bringing something to my side of town,” the Lawrenceville native said.

The Christmas Carnival this year included health screenings, winter coats, shoes, haircuts, games and more.

Offset said the number of families Toys 4 The Nawf has helped has increased a lot over the years it’s been giving.

“My first year was 800 and now we have reached 5,000 families that we’ve reached and touched, so it’s a beautiful thing,” Offset said.

While Offset held his event in Norcross, he wasn’t the only metro area rapper giving back to the community.

Rapper Lil Baby was in southwest Atlanta for a holiday giveback event, where his “The Jones Project” teamed up with the Lil Yachty Foundation to offer up toys, bikes, winter clothes and more.

“it makes me very happy to see all these kids happy and smiling when they get their gift,” Ali Katoot, MK Industries, said.

