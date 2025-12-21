Near record warmth expected for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

ATLANTA — It’s nearly Christmas and instead of a snowy holiday, it’s going to be warmer than normal for this time of year.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Atlanta will have near-record high temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to Deon, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers before cooling off a little more on Monday.

A warming trend will start Tuesday with highs in the 60s, Deon said.

For Christmas Even and Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to be well above the norm in the lower to mid 70s and party cloudy.

Here’s what to know ahead of the holidays:

Monday cooling off slightly and mostly cloudy

Tuesday starts warming trend into the 60s

Near-record warmth for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Temperatures in the low to mid 70s on Christmas

