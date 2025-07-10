Arson investigation underway after firefighters find ‘incendiary device’ behind Gwinnett Co. home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Fire investigators in Gwinnett County believe that a house fire last month was set by an arsonist.

On Friday, June 27, at around 6:14 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the 700 block of Clairidge Lane in Lawrenceville.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that they were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

When crews did arrive, the fire was out, and no one was injured.

Fire investigators said they found an incendiary device behind the home and deemed the fire an arson investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Gwinnett County Fire Investigation section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire.

