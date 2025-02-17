Apartment fire extinguished in Norcross, Gwinnett County Fire Rescue says

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue says they are on the scene of an apartment fire in Norcross.

Fire officials say the fire occurred at the Rosemont Peachtree Corners Apartments in Gwinnett County.

The fire has been extinguished, officials tell Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News has learned the fire was contained to only one apartment building. It is unclear how the fire started or how many people are displaced at this time.

We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer on scene and will have updates on-air and online at WSBTV.com.

