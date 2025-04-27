American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life walk held in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crowds gathered at Suwanee Town Center in Gwinnett County on Saturday for this year’s Relay For Life.

The American Cancer Society hoped to raise $700,000 to battle cancer.

The relay also had another purpose.

“Cancer does not see age, gender, socioeconomics. It doesn’t see any of that. So for me, it’s an opportunity for our whole community to come together to love on our survivors, to celebrate them,” breast cancer survivor Kirsten Baker said.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer served as emcee of the event, which also honored loved ones lost to cancer.

