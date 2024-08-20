68-year-old woman facing charges after horses found malnourished, neglected at Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen horses were found malnourished and neglected in Gwinnett County before the owner was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, according to police.

Animal Control investigators for Gwinnett County arrived at a house on Ewing Chapel Road near Dacula on Tuesday morning and arrested 68-year-old Sheila Leveritt.

Investigators found 15 horses in need of medical care along with food and water.

Two of the horses were pregnant, according to investigators.

Trailers arrived throughout the day to help transport the horses to new homes so they can receive food and adequate water.

Police say the owner inherited the horses but neglected to get them proper care.

Neighbors say it was not uncommon to see the horses appearing malnourished.

Leveritt faces 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to police.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a rescued horse can click here for more information.

