Cause of death for popular TikToker released months after her death

MARYLAND — The medical examiner has released the cause of death of a popular TikToker months after her death.

Kyle Marisa Roth, who lived in Maryland, was known for her catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more.”

She shared celebrity gossip on the social media platform. She had nearly 270,000 followers and 6.2 million likes.

The 36-year-old died in April.

According to E! News, the medical examiner has ruled her death as “natural” due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by myocardial fibrosis.

Myocardial fibrosis is scarring of the heart muscle.

It’s unclear if Roth knew she had the condition before her death.

Roth’s mother and sister both confirmed her death on social media.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay Roth wrote. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned.”

