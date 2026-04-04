1 shot during road rage in northeast Georgia

A road rage incident turned violent after shots were fired, leaving one person injured, according to deputies.

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Madison County deputies say they responded to the area of Highway 29 South at Kimberly Circle following reports of gunfire linked to a dispute between drivers.

Authorities confirmed one person was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital.

Their age, identity, and condition have not been released.

All other individuals remained at the scene, according to officials.

The incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the MCSO as the case remains under investigation.

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