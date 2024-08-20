‘It’s showing up in our communities.’ Trump campaign brings border fight to North Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Trump campaign held a news conference in Hall County on Tuesday where members of law enforcement and a group of politicians addressed concerns about the border and the country’s current immigration policy.

Several elected officials and law enforcement leaders gathered to discuss their belief that the current immigration policy is not working and how its effects are felt even in North Georgia.

“We want people to come lawfully into this country, but we’re a nation of laws,” said Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

He and the Trump campaign argue that America’s borders are not safe.

“Georgia is paying the price for that. The fentanyl seizure recently, that’s unheard of in Georgia history,” King added.

King believes that if Kamala Harris is elected president, illegal immigration will continue, despite the Harris campaign’s disagreement.

“I think they’re minimizing it because it’s showing up in our communities,” he said.

Georgia state Sen. Sheikh Rahman, representing one of the most diverse areas of the state, expressed a different viewpoint.

According to Rahman, Democrats had a bipartisan bill focused on border security, but it was discarded by Trump in favor of his own plan.

“[It’s] not our fault—we tried, Biden tried, and we tried. Democrats tried hard and I give credit to some Republicans too. They wanna solve the problem—we wanna solve the problem. We can have all the rhetoric, but if we don’t do anything, you know, what good is it?” Rahman said.

