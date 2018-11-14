GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating a 60-year-old woman’s death.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas has learned police were called to the woman’s home on Stone Mountain Street in downtown Lawrenceville Wednesday afternoon.
The woman was found dead inside by family members around 3:30 p.m. when they couldn't get ahold of her.
Police are calling her death suspicious and a homicide investigation has been launched.
Thomas was told that the woman lived at the house alone but was known to be very friendly in the neighborhood.
"She was the nicest lady and nicest neighbor," one woman told Thomas.
Video from the scene shows yellow crime tape surrounding the woman's home. There are also several police cars with flashing lights.
