60-foot tree crashes onto family's roof, yard during storms

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 60-foot ash tree crashed onto a family's home during a storm while the family was inside.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
David Durango was sleeping around 5 p.m. Sunday after work at the house he rents with his mom and sister on Buckingham Place in Duluth.
At the time, there were storms moving through parts of metro Atlanta.
Suddenly, two sounds woke him up: tree ripping apart and his sister screaming.
The large tree towering over the front of the house split in two spots and came crashing down. The tree pulled power and cable lines down with it.
Durango said his crying mother ran outside, worried the cars were damaged.
“I’m grateful that they didn’t get hurt," Durango said.
Now, crews have the dangerous job of dismantling the tree.
