  • Heavy rain, potential for lightning expected for parts of the metro

    Storms are working their way across the metro area. Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls is tracking the timing of heavy rain and the potential for lightning and heavy wind gusts in your area.

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for NW Heard County for 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. The storm is said to be moving west. 

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is in Clayton County where flooding has been reported.

    The storms are packing quite a punch with reports of down trees. While severe weather isn't expected tonight, hail could be possible.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring these storms and will bring you updates on wsbtv.com and on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

