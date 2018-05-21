  • Royal family releases official wedding photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Actress Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry got married Saturday in a highly anticipated, star-studded ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at England’s Windsor Castle.  

    Update 10:04 a.m. EDT Monday: The British royal family on Monday released three official photos snapped by photographer Alexi Lubomirski from Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day.

    Update 6:21 a.m. EDT Sunday: The British royal family took to Twitter late Saturday to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and thank their guests for attending their wedding.

    “Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today,” the tweet said. “Congratulations once again to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

    Update 8:39 p.m. EDT: The couple drove to their reception in style. Prince Harry sat behind the wheel of a 1968 Jaguar E-Type with bride Meghan Markle in the passenger seat. The couple had changed from their wedding attire to attend the evening reception at Frogmore House. 

    The car, which had been converted to electric power, had license number E190518, their wedding date, according to Metro.


    Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons - (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    Update 1:51 p.m. EDT: Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, told TMZ that he hopes his relatives “will just shut up about everything” on Saturday after his daughter and Prince Harry exchanged vows in England on Saturday.

    Earlier Saturday, the celebrity news site reported that Thomas Markle watched his daughter get hitched from his hospital bed after he had to undergo heart surgery earlier this week. He said he will “always regret” not being able to attend.

    "When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her," Thomas Markle told TMZ. "Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."

    Update 1:05 p.m. EDT: Saturday’s wedding included a performance from a gospel choir, an unusual choice for a royal wedding that was apparently spurred by Prince Charles.

    Karen Gibson, the leader of the Kingdom Choir that performed for Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding Saturday, told The Guardian that the choir was first contacted by representatives of Clarence House, Prince Charles’ home.

    “I understand that Prince Charles really likes gospel music,” she said. “The couple were very intentional about what they wanted sung and how they wanted it sung, but the actual idea came from Prince Charles.”

    She told The Guardian that the variety of music played Saturday, which also included a performance by 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, was “reflective of what society looks like today.

    “We live in a multi-cultural society, so we had classical music, contemporary classical music as well as gospel music, because you’ve got many cultures living here,” she said.

    Update 12:42 p.m. EDT: Kensington Palace officials announced Saturday that Markle planned to speak at a lunchtime reception following her marriage to Prince Harry earlier in the day, but The Guardian reported she would actually be speaking at a second, evening reception.

    Update 12:15 p.m. EDT: Elton John performed songs including "Tiny Dancer," "Circle of Life," and "Your Song" on Saturday at the reception following Prince Harry and Markle's wedding, according to the British tabloid the Daily Mail.

    Kensington Palace officials said earlier Saturday that Prince Harry asked John to perform and that the artist agreed “in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

    Update 11:35 a.m. EDT: Kensington Palace has suggested a donation to charity rather than buying a gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Update 9:50 a.m. EDT: Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle Saturday, but he changed his plans after suffering a heart attack and while facing criticism for posing for paparazzi photos.
    Thomas Markle (told celebrity news site TMZ  that he watched Saturday’s ceremony live as he continued to recover from heart surgery.
    “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” he told TMZ. “I wish I was there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

    Update 9:20 a.m. EDT: The queen will be holding a lunchtime reception Saturday after Prince Harry and Markle exchanged vows earlier in the day.

    Prince Harry and his new bride will both make speeches, royal family officials said.

    The couple’s wedding cake, made using elderflower syrup created from the elderflower trees at the queen’s Sandringham House, will be served at the reception. The sponge cake features an Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream filling and is topped with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers.

    Update 8:45 a.m. EDT: The royal family shared congratulations Saturday for Prince Harry and Markle after the pair wed Saturday.

    Officials shared several videos of Saturday’s ceremony on social media:

    Update 8:09 a.m. EDT: Prince Harry and Markle have left St. George’s Chapel.

    The crowd could be heard shouting "Hip hip hooray," as they left, a "very English tradition," according to The Guardian.

    Update 7:40 a.m. EDT: Markle and Prince Harry have exchanged vows and been pronounced husband and wife.

    Update 7:30 a.m. EDT: See scenes from the royal wedding as the ceremony continues Saturday:

    Update 7:15 a.m. EDT: Prince Harry and Markle have exchanged “I will”s, to the laughter of those gathered in St. George’s Church Saturday.

    As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: "You look amazing."

    Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

    Update: 7:01 EDT: Markle has arrived at St. George's Church

    Update 6:58 a.m. EDT: More members of the royal family have arrived at the church.

    Update 6:41 a.m. EDT: Prince Harry has arrived at St. George’s Chapel along with his brother, Prince William.

    William, who was married to commoner Kate Middleton at a ceremony in 2011, is carrying his brother's rings. Saturday's ceremony is supposed to last about an hour.

    Update 6:23 a.m. EDT: Markle has left her hotel for St. George’s Chapel.

    ﻿Update 5:45 a.m. EDT: Famous guests who have already arrived for Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding include actor George Clooney and his wife, attorney Amal Clooney, singer James Blunt, Oprah Winfrey, actor Idris Elba and the Beckham family.

    The stars are among celebrities, royalty, athletes and family friends in the 600-strong congregation invited to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

    Kensington Palace officials announced Saturday morning that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding rings were made by Cleave and Company. Markle’s is made of Welsh gold while the prince’s will be made of a platinum band with a textured finish.

    ﻿Original report: Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the morning of the royal wedding.

    Harry will hold several titles: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

