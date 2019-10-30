0 59-year-old Alzheimer's patient missing, caretaker wanted

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia family is desperately trying to find their mother. They put her in a care home, then she vanished.

Linda Kimble's family has put up fliers all around Gwinnett, DeKalb and downtown Atlanta.

The 59-year-old has been missing for two months and now her caretaker is also gone.

"I miss mother," Kimble's daughter Richetta Henderson said. "I really want to just lay my eyes on her and make sure she's OK."

Kimble has dementia and Alzheimer's. After being released from Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, she went to live in a care home on Ashly Brooke Drive.

The home is now vacant. Kimble is missing and police say they can't find her caretaker Kishia Mitchell, either.

"I can't see my mother. I don't know if she is OK," Henderson said.

Police said the situation has grown more alarming. Mitchell, they've discovered, ran at least two other unlicensed care homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

Investigators said nine patients in two homes along Deshong Road were abandoned.

"She had not checked in with them for several days. They did not have access to their food and did not have access to their medicine," Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

Those patients are now being cared for by others. Gwinnett County police charged Mitchell with several felonies for exploitation and running unlicensed facilities. They are looking for Mitchell, but more importantly Kimble.

"Right now, we don't know what her motivations are," Pihera said.

"You can just imagine my pain as a daughter not being able to say, ‘I love you mom' and know she hears me," Hendrson said.

The family and police said Kimble could be anywhere: in another home, out on her own, or in some homeless shelter unable to call family.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kimble or Mitchell, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

