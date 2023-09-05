5 teens killed, 3 injured in crash involving multiple cars on I-85 and Ga. 316, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have reopened Interstate 85 after a traffic investigation.

Gwinnett County police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that officers are investigating a deadly crash on the I-85 southbound ramp to Pleasant Hill.

Officials have confirmed five people were killed and three were injured in the crash involving three cars.

On Monday night, Gwinnett Police identified each of the victims. Three girls and two boys, all of which were teenagers.

Katy Gaitan, 17 from Atlanta, Ashley Gaitan, 16 from Atlanta, Coral Lorenzo 17 from Atlanta, Hung Nguyen 18 from Lawrenceville and Abner Santana 19 from Suwanee.

The three survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to crash investigators, who said that around 3:45 a.m., a car went over the wall from Ga. 316 to I-85 South and hit a third car on the highway below.

Multiple people were thrown from the car.

“I’d say it was about a 50-foot drop,” Cpl. Christian D’Allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

D’Allaird said he believed that all of the people who were killed were in the same vehicle.

“As to what factors went into why the vehicle went over the wall, we don’t know that yet,” D’Allaird said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

