5 people tried getting more than $400K from a Gwinnett bank, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are facing charges for trying to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars earlier this year.

Back in May, two people walked into a Bank of America on Peachtree Pkwy. in Peachtree Corners and tried to transfer $250,000.

One of the men claimed he was the owner of a local recycling business and tried moving money out of the business account. During the security check process, the transfer was stopped and the men were unable to get the money.

Those two men were identified as Carlos Garcia, 50 of Marietta, and John Barber, 59 of Dunwoody.

Investigators later learned that earlier that month, another man, 32-year-old Tyler Felty from Goshen, Indiana, had obtained $170,000 from the same bank and placed it into 33-year-old Mercedes Watson from Morrow’s bank account.

Detectives were able to figure out that both thefts were coordinated by the same person: Mathaniel Worthy, 34.

They say Worthy was coordinating, transporting and facilitating the thefts and money laundering.

All five will be charged with violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Warrants were obtained for a total of 29 charges between all five suspects.

In addition to the RICO charge, Barber, Garcia and Felty were charged with records and reports of currency transactions (money laundering), theft by deception, conspiracy to commit a felony and identity fraud.

Watson was charged with records and reports of currency transactions (money laundering), theft by receiving, conspiracy to commit a felony and identity fraud.

Worthy also faces two counts of records and reports of currency transactions (money laundering), two counts of theft by deception, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of identity fraud.

According to Gwinnett County jail records, none of them have been taken into custody.

Police say they are still investigating and more people will face charges.

