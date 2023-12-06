Georgia Chick-fil-A worker injured after being hit by car in drive-thru lane

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia Chick-fil-A location shut down early Monday night after one of its employees was reportedly hit by a car.

It happened at the restaurant located off Veterans Blvd in Dublin, Georgia. Dublin police confirmed to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA News that a woman employee was in the drive-thru lane when she was hit by a car.

The news station reported that an ambulance transported the employee to a local hospital for treatment. Chick-fil-A officials told WGXA that the employee is expected to be OK.

“Please send your prayers to our team and the injured Team Member for a quick recovery,” the restaurant wrote in a statement.

Police did not provide any other details about the accident. The location reopened for normal business hours on Tuesday.

