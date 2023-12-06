Suspect arrested in murder of beloved Marietta middle school teacher

ATLANTA — Nearly a month after a Marietta teacher was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta, police have made an arrest.

Jason Ogbomoh, 25, was shot several times just after 3 a.m. on Peachtree Street SW on Nov. 12. He died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the shooting began after a dispute escalated to gunfire. Authorities said the shooter ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Police have now arrested Leroy Hinton, 30, and charged him with Ogbomoh’s murder. He also faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ogbomoh taught computer science at Marietta Middle School for two years. Ogbomoh’s presence was one where he was not only seen as a teacher but as a role model, mentor and source of inspiration, according to his principal.

“His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” Principal Diona Brown wrote. “His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students was unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community.”

Hinton is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

