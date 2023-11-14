Students write letters to family of beloved Marietta teacher shot, killed in downtown Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Educators, parents and students are remembering a beloved Marietta teacher who was gunned down in downtown Atlanta this weekend.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Marietta Middle School Monday, where Jason Ogbomoh taught computer science for two years.

Ogbomoh was affectionally known as “Mr. O.” People who knew him said that when “Mr. O” walked through the doors, he made students smile and helped them thrive. On several occasions, he gave his lunch to a student if he knew they didn’t eat.

Parent Stacey Doyle said her son has high-functioning autism, and Ogbomoh went out of his way to help him.

“Because of him, my son has been desiring to pursue more and become more,” Doyle said. “Because of his anxiety, they allowed him to continue with Mr. O this year.”

Doyle told Newell that her son didn’t make it to Marietta Middle School on Monday as he grieves the loss of his favorite teacher. He did however want to send a note.

“He said, ‘Can you say that Mr. O is a son, a brother and uncle to be proud of and that he is the reason I am where I am now. Most of his students who loved him dearly called him Uncle O.’”

Ogbomoh taught computer science at Marietta Middle School for two years. Police said he was shot multiple times on Peachtree Street over the weekend. He was only 25 years old.

“He was probably one of the favorite, if not the most favorite, teacher in our building and is greatly missed today by our students,” Marietta Middle School Principal Diona Brown told Newell.

Other students are also writing letters to send to his family. School officials said that counseling and district support will be provided for students and administration to support students and staff.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police would not say if Ogbomoh and his killer knew each other.

