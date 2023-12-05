5 members of Ghostface Gangsters convicted in terrifying home invasion murder of 14-year-old girl

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple members of the Ghostface Gangsters have been convicted in the murder of a 14-year-old Newnan girl during a home invasion.

Haley Adams was shot to death on Feb. 11, 2020 after a group of three men and a woman broke into the home she had just moved into with her mother on Bethlehem Church Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The group was targeting the owner of the home who was not there during the invasion. Instead, they found Adams’ mother and “tormented her at gunpoint” while Adams hid in her bedroom.

When the men realized the target was not at home, they ran outside. Adams ran after them with a BB gun and one of the men opened fire on her, shooting her in the back. She died later that night.

TRENDING STORIES:

The people involved were identified as 24-year-old Justin Cayne Ramsey, 35-year-old William Tyree; 40-year-old Kyle Ray Conley; 29-year-old Aubrie Leigh Brown and 31-year-old Spencer Todd Wix. One of the people who was arrested is the homeowner’s step-brother.

Ramsey is the accused shooter and pled guilty to 15 charges including felony murder, violations of the RICO act and home invasion in the first degree, among other charges. He’s been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tyree pled guilty of RICO violations, aggravated assault and false imprisonment and sentenced to 60 years. Brown pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Conely and Wix pled guilty on the same charges and will serve 40 years in prison.

Adams was a member of the ROTC and the dance team at Appling Middle School and wanted to be a drill sergeant in the U.S. Marines, according to an obituary. She and her mother had only been living in the home off Bethlehem Church Road for a week, according to Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood.

Previously, Adams was living with her grandparents in Macon.

Testimony resumes in YSL gang trial

©2023 Cox Media Group