Metro Atlanta city discloses cybersecurity incident

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth said a cybersecurity incident on June 8 affected some of the city’s computer systems.

Once the city learned of the issue, it said city officials contacted a cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement.

The city said in a news release distributed via a social media post that its systems are now fully operational.

"We are actively working with these partners to investigate this matter and to help ensure the continued security of our systems," the city said, without going into further detail the nature of the attack.

City officials said because the investigation is ongoing, they couldn’t go into further details. They said they’d disclose more about the incident as the investigation continues.

“All systems have been restored, and there is no impact to day-to-day operations,” the city said.

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