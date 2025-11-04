40 foot Norway spruce headed to Gwinnett County courthouse this Christmas

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is getting into the holiday spirit.

A 40 foot Norway spruce is headed to the courthouse now and will be this year’s Christmas tree.

“We expect to be here sometime between 5:30 and 6 in the morning,” Tina Pangle with Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation says.

She says the tree is coming from Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

It’ll be decorated, and there will be a tree lighting ceremony on Thanksgiving Day.

