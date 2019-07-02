GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: Curien Williams has been located safely, according to Gwinnett police.
UPDATE:@wsbtv @GwinnettPd pic.twitter.com/4w8MrCun1I— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 2, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.
Authorities said Curien Williams was last seen Saturday around 10:30 a.m while he was taking out the trash at his home on Arbor Drive in unincorporated Duluth.
According to police, calls and texts to Williams’ phone have gone unanswered. His mother told investigators this is out of character for him.
Williams is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short, black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray and green camouflage shorts and white sneakers.
TRENDING STORIES:
One of his front teeth is chipped, and he has a birth mark near his right ear.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 770-513-5300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8677.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}